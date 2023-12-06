Prostitution racket busted in Gurugram, three arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 5

The Gurugram police on Monday busted a prostitution racket being run under the guise of two spa centres in DLF Phase I. Three persons, including a manager of one of the centres, have been arrested.

The suspects have been identified as Sujit, manager of Lotus Spa Centre, and his associates Mehar Mistri and Lummilasatganta, both working at Unique Spa Centre.

They were arrested after ACP (Headquarters) Sushila raided the two centres in Qutab Plaza market, where women were allegedly being forced into prostitution and their rates were set by customers.

A senior police officer said they had sent decoy customers to these spas, following which the suspects were caught red-handed.

“The suspects revealed that they had been operating the racket under the guise of spa centres. The accused have been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act,” said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

