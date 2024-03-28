Protest by Ashoka varsity students goes viral

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 27

Ashoka University is in limelight after a video went viral today, in which students were seen demanding caste census and action against hate slogans on the campus.

As per sources, a group of students under the banner of Social Justice Forum, an independent students' group, started the protest in support of their three demands.

The students are seeking an anonymous caste census that includes students, staff members and faculty; an annual event called Ambedkar memorial lecture, where the university will invite speakers from marginalised communities to speak on social justice; and a change in the fee payment policy that blocks ID cards and keeps students locked out of facilities like Google classrooms, and mess meals, if they pay fee late.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Caste census #Sonepat