Protest by SUPVA dons enters 77th day

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 17

A protest by faculty members of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (DLC SUPVA) entered its 77th day today.

University teachers alleged that they had been denied UGC-approved pay scales, Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) and promotions by the authorities concerned. “We have been suffering harassment and humiliation for nearly a decade due to the non-fulfilment of the aforesaid demands,” said Indranil Ghosh, president of the DLC SUPVA Teachers Association.

As per the faculty, the stalemate continues as the university authorities have not responded positively. “The state government had sent a letter to the university administration several months ago, but it is yet to be implemented. Hence, we were forced to stage a protest,” they stated.

On the other hand, the university authorities maintained that the government had been apprised of the teachers’ demands and efforts were being made to address their concerns. “I have personally conveyed the demands of the teachers to the Chief Minister, who asked officials concerned to look into the matter and do the needful,” said Vice-Chancellor Gajendra Chauhan.

#Rohtak #University Grant Commission UGC