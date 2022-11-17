Protest for Ahir regiment on Friday; Gurugram police plan diversions, issue advisory

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 17

Gurugram police have geared up to deal with the proposed protest for Ahir regiment scheduled for Friday. A special advisory has been issued as traffic movement on NH-48 is likely to be disrupted during the protest on Friday.

According to an official statement by police, in view of the blockage a series of diversions have been planned. “The traffic flow may get affected tomorrow in the wake of Ahir regiment demand protest near Kherki Daula toll. Therefore, all commuters and travellers are requested to follow alternative routes for tomorrow,” said Gurugram traffic police.

“Those coming from Jaipur to Delhi may take diversion from Pachgaon and follow KMP for Delhi and other areas. Those commuting from Manesar to Gurugram or Delhi may follow U-turn from Givo cut near Kherki Daula toll and take SPR to Golf course extension route. Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi to Jaipur may take a diversion route from Rajiv chowk to Sohna and then KMP route. Similarly those commuting from Gurugram to Jaipur may take a diversion from Hero Honda chowk to Pataudi road and then further,” read the advisory.