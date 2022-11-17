Protest for Ahir regiment on Friday; Gurugram police plan diversions, issue advisory

Gurugram, November 17
Gurugram police have geared up to deal with the proposed protest for Ahir regiment scheduled for Friday. A special advisory has been issued as traffic movement on NH-48 is likely to be disrupted during the protest on Friday.
According to an official statement by police, in view of the blockage a series of diversions have been planned. “The traffic flow may get affected tomorrow in the wake of Ahir regiment demand protest near Kherki Daula toll. Therefore, all commuters and travellers are requested to follow alternative routes for tomorrow,” said Gurugram traffic police.
“Those coming from Jaipur to Delhi may take diversion from Pachgaon and follow KMP for Delhi and other areas. Those commuting from Manesar to Gurugram or Delhi may follow U-turn from Givo cut near Kherki Daula toll and take SPR to Golf course extension route. Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi to Jaipur may take a diversion route from Rajiv chowk to Sohna and then KMP route. Similarly those commuting from Gurugram to Jaipur may take a diversion from Hero Honda chowk to Pataudi road and then further,” read the advisory.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has evidence social media platforms being used to raise funds for terror activities: NIA chief
Dinkar Gupta was addressing mediapersons ahead of conference...
Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test
Poonawalla produced before Delhi court via video-conferencin...
Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?
Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...
Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...
Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26
Farmers to celebrate November 19 as ‘Fateh Diwas’