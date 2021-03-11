Gurugram police divert traffic in view of protest for Ahir regiment on Sunday

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 14

Gurugram police have geared up to deal with the proposed protest for Ahir regiment scheduled for Sunday. A special advisory has been issued as traffic movement on NH 48 is likely to be disrupted.

According to official statement by police, in view of the proposed blockade a series of diversions have been planned. As per the order, for light vehicles traffic from Jaipur is advised take left from IMT Manesar Chowk and they can reach their destination via Pataudi-Gurugram road.

Traffic from Delhi is advised to take alternate route via Golf Course road (Cyber City) to Golf Course extension road to Vatika Chowk (Badshahpur) to SPR road and connect to NH-48.

“Traffic coming from MG Road has been advised to take slight left 100 metre before IFFCO Chowk slip road towards Huda City centre. Traffic coming from Gurugram bus-stand is advised to take route via MDI Chowk-Signature flyover underpass-Huda CC Metro road. Like this, special diversions have been made for all heavy/goods vehicles from Jaipur. Heavy goods vehicles are advised to take KMP from Pachgaon to go to Delhi as well as Faridabad,” read the advisory.