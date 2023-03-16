Protest over dera head's remark on saints

Karnal, March 15
Scores of followers of Guru Ravidas and Saint Kabir today protested at the Mini Secretariat here, alleging that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had hurt their religious sentiments.
They alleged the dera chief had defamed Saint Ravidas and Saint Kabir. The protesters alleged that in a video, the dera chief could be heard saying controversial words about the saints. They handed over a memorandum to the district authorities, demanding action against the dera chief.
The protesters demanded that the government should not allow him to come out of jail.
