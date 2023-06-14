 Protest over, truckers count losses : The Tribune India

Protest over, truckers count losses

Commuters had a tough time following blockade by farmers on NH-44

Protest over, truckers count losses

A long queue of trucks between Nilokheri & Pipli before the farmers called off their stir on Tuesday evening.



Tribune News Service

Pipli (Kurukshtera), June 13

Thousands of commuters had a tough time due to the blockade by farmers at Pipli on NH-44 for the second day today. However, the situation is expected to return to normal tomorrow after the farmers withdrew their protest late on Tuesday evening.

During the day, the highway between Karnal and Kurukshetra wore a deserted look after the traffic was diverted by the police at various places, but heavy traffic on alternative routes increased the woes of commuters, especially those going to hill stations. They were seen inquiring about alternative routes to reach their destinations.

“My family and I had planned to go to Shimla and Kufri. All the bookings had been done. Before leaving Delhi, I had enquired about the traffic and was told that there were alternative routes. But when we reached here, there was a long traffic jam on these routes,” said Ritesh Kumar, a resident of Delhi.

Naresh Kumar from Sonepat, who was travelling to Chandigarh, blamed both the government and the farmers, saying they should think about the people who were travelling on the highway. The farmers should not have blocked roads and the government should have accepted their demands.

Long queues of trucks could be seen between Nilokheri and Pipli. Truck drivers said they could not ply on alternative routes. “I have to go to Himachal Pradesh, but due to traffic jams, I had no option but to stay here. I will incur heavy losses,” said Surinder Singh, a truck owner-cum-driver from Delhi who had his vehicle loaded with goods.

“It has been over 24 hours. I have been waiting for the jam to clear, but nothing has happened. I had to go to Jammu to deliver goods, but have no option but to wait here,” said Angrej Singh, another truck driver.

Surinder Singh Bhoria, SP, Kurukshetra, said to avoid inconvenience to the commuters, they had issued a traffic advisory and eight alternative routes had been earmarked. “Police personnel were deployed at all alternative routes to assist the commuters during the stir,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' road blockade at Pipli

2
Nation

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

3
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

4
Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

5
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

6
Punjab

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

7
Himachal In Brief

Tunnel on Kiratpur-Manali NH to get facelift, shut

8
Haryana

Demolition drive: Villagers chase away Gurugram MC teams

9
J & K

Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

10
Haryana

MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana's Pipli after talks with district administration

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn


Cities

View All