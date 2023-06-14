Protest over, truckers count losses

Tribune News Service

Pipli (Kurukshtera), June 13

Thousands of commuters had a tough time due to the blockade by farmers at Pipli on NH-44 for the second day today. However, the situation is expected to return to normal tomorrow after the farmers withdrew their protest late on Tuesday evening.

During the day, the highway between Karnal and Kurukshetra wore a deserted look after the traffic was diverted by the police at various places, but heavy traffic on alternative routes increased the woes of commuters, especially those going to hill stations. They were seen inquiring about alternative routes to reach their destinations.

“My family and I had planned to go to Shimla and Kufri. All the bookings had been done. Before leaving Delhi, I had enquired about the traffic and was told that there were alternative routes. But when we reached here, there was a long traffic jam on these routes,” said Ritesh Kumar, a resident of Delhi.

Naresh Kumar from Sonepat, who was travelling to Chandigarh, blamed both the government and the farmers, saying they should think about the people who were travelling on the highway. The farmers should not have blocked roads and the government should have accepted their demands.

Long queues of trucks could be seen between Nilokheri and Pipli. Truck drivers said they could not ply on alternative routes. “I have to go to Himachal Pradesh, but due to traffic jams, I had no option but to stay here. I will incur heavy losses,” said Surinder Singh, a truck owner-cum-driver from Delhi who had his vehicle loaded with goods.

“It has been over 24 hours. I have been waiting for the jam to clear, but nothing has happened. I had to go to Jammu to deliver goods, but have no option but to wait here,” said Angrej Singh, another truck driver.

Surinder Singh Bhoria, SP, Kurukshetra, said to avoid inconvenience to the commuters, they had issued a traffic advisory and eight alternative routes had been earmarked. “Police personnel were deployed at all alternative routes to assist the commuters during the stir,” he said.