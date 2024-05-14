Protesters attack Ashok Tanwar’s convoy; over 30 booked

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 13

A group allegedly attacked the convoy of BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar during a recent campaign in the Sirsa parliamentary constituency. They allegedly showed him black flags, obstructed the road, and attacked the vehicles with sticks.

Based on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Rajbir Singh, a case was registered against more than 30 people, including 16 identified individuals, under criminal charges at the Rania police station.

As protesters prevented the BJP candidate from entering the village and raised slogans, the police diverted the conVoy to another route, the SI said. Later, when the BJP candidate was returning after campaigning in the Santnagar village, demonstrators attempted to stop the convoy and attacked vehicles with sticks.

