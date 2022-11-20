Protesters seeking 'Ahir Regiment' in Army get bail

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 19

The dharna near the Kherki Daula toll plaza continued even today in which the formation of an ‘Ahir Regiment’ in the Army was sought. The Ahir Sanyukt Regiment Morcha held a meeting at the protest site and decided to hold a panchayat on November 23.

A senior member of the morcha said along with preparing the upcoming strategy for the movement, the action taken by the police on Friday would also be discussed.

At the meeting, members of the morcha accused the police of spoiling the peaceful agitation. They alleged that along with registering a case against the members, the police also resorted to lathicharge.

At a press conference in Gurugram today, former Congress minister Captain Ajay Yadavalleged that at the behest of the BJP, the Gurugram police’s lathicharge and arrest of protesters was condemnable.

Notably, the protesters got furious after some of them were being detained by the police when they tried to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Friday morning. After the protesters threw stones on the police, the police also used mild force and detained over 200 protesters, including singer Fazilpuria.

The police registered two cases at the Kherki Daula police station and arrested 20 people. All the arrested accused got bail on Saturday, said the police.