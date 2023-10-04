Protesting BKU activists seek smooth procurement

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 3

Demanding smooth procurement at grain markets of the district and issuance of gate passes to the farmers of Haryana, who have cultivated paddy in UP, scores of farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Tuesday protested outside the Mini-Secretariat.

They staged a dharna at the entry gate of the Mini-Secretariat for around an hour and lifted the dharna after an assurance by Karnal SDM Anubhav Mehta of a meeting with the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

Led by Rattan Mann, state president of the BKU, farmers assembled at the Sectpr 12 traffic lights here and took out a protest march towards the Mini-Secretariat. They wanted to meet the Deputy Commissioner, but he was not present in the office. The SDM tried to pacify them. They threatened to reach the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, on Wednesday, where the CM is scheduled to chair two functions.

#Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) #Karnal