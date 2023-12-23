Protesting cane farmers block road

Ambala, December 22

Enraged over delayed payments by Naraingarh Sugarmills, farmers today blocked the Shahzadpur-Naraingarh road for nearly an hour and raised slogans in support of their demand.

The farmers, under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), gathered outside the sugarmills and sat on the road to raise their demand.

They lifted the blockade after the Naraingarh SDM, C Jayasharadha, assured them that their dues would be cleared soon and the issue would be raised with the higher authorities.

BKU (Charuni) district president Malkit Singh said, “Payment of around Rs 17 crore for the previous season is pending, while sugarcane worth around Rs 42 crore has been given so far in the ongoing season. The SDM has assured us that the payment of the previous season will be cleared by December 31 and the payment of the new season will be started from Monday. The SDM has said a meeting will be arranged with the higher authorities in 10 days. If the payment is not cleared, we will hold another panchayat.”

