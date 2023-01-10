Protesting Nuh farmer dies of cold

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 10

One of the farmers who have been protesting on the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh seeking a road cut near their village died due to extreme cold on Monday.

Ram Khiladi, 63, is a resident of Mandokla village in Nuh block.

He, along with other farmers of the village, had been protesting on the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway seeking a road cut near their village.

Khiladi was sitting on a dharna since January 1 and died in the wee hours of Monday.

The villagers refused to cremate the body till their demand is met.

The villagers claim that their farms are surrounded by highways on three sides and they have no way to reach their lands. They have to walk for kilometres to reach their fields across the road. They had protested in September too, and were assured action.

"The construction company did not keep the promise and made no provision for the way. We will protest till our demand is met," said Suraj Bhan, one of the protesting farmers.

The local administration is yet to issue a statement.

