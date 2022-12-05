Protesting students meet Speaker over bond policy

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 4

High drama prevailed at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) for around three hours as the police did not allow MBBS students to protest near the venue of a programme that was chaired by Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

The programme was organised to mark the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Students were adamant on holding a protest near the venue, but the police asked them to protest at the earmarked place where they had been protesting for the past around one month.

Later, the police arranged a meeting of a five-member delegation of the students with the Speaker. The students demanded the withdrawal of the bond policy.

However, the protesting students alleged that police officials manhandled them. “We came here to meet the Speaker, but the police were not allowing that,” said a protesting student, adding that they were demanding withdrawal of the bond policy.

