Protesting students meet Speaker over bond policy

Karnal, December 4
High drama prevailed at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) for around three hours as the police did not allow MBBS students to protest near the venue of a programme that was chaired by Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.
The programme was organised to mark the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Students were adamant on holding a protest near the venue, but the police asked them to protest at the earmarked place where they had been protesting for the past around one month.
Later, the police arranged a meeting of a five-member delegation of the students with the Speaker. The students demanded the withdrawal of the bond policy.
However, the protesting students alleged that police officials manhandled them. “We came here to meet the Speaker, but the police were not allowing that,” said a protesting student, adding that they were demanding withdrawal of the bond policy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...
Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton
Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...
India will have decisive influence in shaping global order in 21st century in Indo-Pacific and beyond: German minister
Says that at G20 summit in Bali, India showed that it is rea...
Mumbai airport customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crore
3 accused have been arrested