‘Protests against me instigated by Congress’

Outgoing MP and BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma is seeking re-election from Rohtak. He is again locked in a tough showdown with Rajya Sabha MP and Congress nominee Deepender Hooda who is also contesting his 5th Lok Sabha poll in the past 19 years. In an interview with Ravinder Saini, Dr Sharma spoke on different issues, including protests being organised against him. Excerpts from the interview:

Many development projects have been executed in the past five years and several others are in the pipeline. Around 10 lakh people got Ayushman card for free treatment in Rohtak parliamentary constituency.

How do you see protests being held by farmers during your campaign?

Only a handful of people instigated by the Congress are engaged in this act with an intention to hamper my campaign and malign my image. The protesters intend to influence voters towards the Congress, but they are not succeeding as the people have known about the real faces behind the protests. I have also exposed their link with the Congress leaders. That’s why opposite leaders have now started appealing to them not to hold such protests.

You are facing allegations of not remaining present in the constituency in the past 5 years.

This is nothing except propaganda of opposition leaders and their supporters. I was active in the constituency throughout my tenure. Since they find nothing against me to raise in the Lok Sabha elections, hence they are trying to set this narrative in a bid to grab votes. Interestingly, those leaders raising the issue are daily passengers from Delhi to Rohtak even in the election time. People have to go to Delhi to meet them.

Congress candidate claims that you have failed not only to raise Rohtak issues in Parliament but also to spend your MPLAD funds. What do you have to say?

It was totally false information spread just to mislead the people ahead of Lok Sabha poll. I prominently raised many issues/demands, including formation of Ahir Regiment, metro extension from Bahadurgarh to Sampla and Dhansa to Badli, opening of CGHS dispensaries/ wellness centres in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh for dependents of Central government employees, connectivity and stoppage of many trains at Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and Kosli, setting up of Sainik Schools in Matanhail and Meham towns. Similarly, I have received a total of Rs 17 crore under MPLAD scheme and except Rs 45,000, all amount has been spent and it can be verified through official record.

Another major allegation against you is you failed to bring any major development project?

Many development projects have been executed in the past five years and several others are in the pipeline. Nation’s first elevated rail project, Rohtak-Meham-Hansi-Hisar rail line and Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy were dedicated to the public in the past five years. Rs 80 crore were sanctioned for renovation of Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and Kosli railway stations, while a double rail line from Bhali (Rohtak) to Bhiwani, new rail line from Farukhh Nagar to Dadri via Jhajjar, extension of Metro from Bahadurgarh to Aasoda Todran, CGHS Wellness Center in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh, Orbit rail corridor from Palwal to Sonepat via Bahadurgarh had been approved. Around 10 lakh people got Ayushman card for free treatment in Rohtak parliamentary constituency.

Opposition claims you would not be able to win due to lack of Modi wave and anti-incumbency.

Not only Modi, but also the wave of his unprecedented works done in the past 10 years are blowing across the nation. Opposition leaders are in illusion and they will admit this fact on June 4 after counting of votes when the BJP will achieve its target of 400 seats. Construction of Ram temple, abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 (A) from Jammu and Kashmir, 33% women reservation in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, triple talaq law, reopening of Kartarpur Corridor were some of the historical steps taken by the Modi government. Moreover, 12 crore farmers across the nation were given monetary aid under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

