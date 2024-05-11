 ‘Protests against me instigated by Congress’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • ‘Protests against me instigated by Congress’
The Tribune INTERVIEW

‘Protests against me instigated by Congress’

Dr Arvind Sharma, BJP candidate from Rohtak

‘Protests against me instigated by Congress’


Outgoing MP and BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma is seeking re-election from Rohtak. He is again locked in a tough showdown with Rajya Sabha MP and Congress nominee Deepender Hooda who is also contesting his 5th Lok Sabha poll in the past 19 years. In an interview with Ravinder Saini, Dr Sharma spoke on different issues, including protests being organised against him. Excerpts from the interview:

Many development projects have been executed in the past five years and several others are in the pipeline. Around 10 lakh people got Ayushman card for free treatment in Rohtak parliamentary constituency.

How do you see protests being held by farmers during your campaign?

Only a handful of people instigated by the Congress are engaged in this act with an intention to hamper my campaign and malign my image. The protesters intend to influence voters towards the Congress, but they are not succeeding as the people have known about the real faces behind the protests. I have also exposed their link with the Congress leaders. That’s why opposite leaders have now started appealing to them not to hold such protests.

You are facing allegations of not remaining present in the constituency in the past 5 years.

This is nothing except propaganda of opposition leaders and their supporters. I was active in the constituency throughout my tenure. Since they find nothing against me to raise in the Lok Sabha elections, hence they are trying to set this narrative in a bid to grab votes. Interestingly, those leaders raising the issue are daily passengers from Delhi to Rohtak even in the election time. People have to go to Delhi to meet them.

Congress candidate claims that you have failed not only to raise Rohtak issues in Parliament but also to spend your MPLAD funds. What do you have to say?

It was totally false information spread just to mislead the people ahead of Lok Sabha poll. I prominently raised many issues/demands, including formation of Ahir Regiment, metro extension from Bahadurgarh to Sampla and Dhansa to Badli, opening of CGHS dispensaries/ wellness centres in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh for dependents of Central government employees, connectivity and stoppage of many trains at Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and Kosli, setting up of Sainik Schools in Matanhail and Meham towns. Similarly, I have received a total of Rs 17 crore under MPLAD scheme and except Rs 45,000, all amount has been spent and it can be verified through official record.

Another major allegation against you is you failed to bring any major development project?

Many development projects have been executed in the past five years and several others are in the pipeline. Nation’s first elevated rail project, Rohtak-Meham-Hansi-Hisar rail line and Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy were dedicated to the public in the past five years. Rs 80 crore were sanctioned for renovation of Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and Kosli railway stations, while a double rail line from Bhali (Rohtak) to Bhiwani, new rail line from Farukhh Nagar to Dadri via Jhajjar, extension of Metro from Bahadurgarh to Aasoda Todran, CGHS Wellness Center in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh, Orbit rail corridor from Palwal to Sonepat via Bahadurgarh had been approved. Around 10 lakh people got Ayushman card for free treatment in Rohtak parliamentary constituency.

Opposition claims you would not be able to win due to lack of Modi wave and anti-incumbency.

Not only Modi, but also the wave of his unprecedented works done in the past 10 years are blowing across the nation. Opposition leaders are in illusion and they will admit this fact on June 4 after counting of votes when the BJP will achieve its target of 400 seats. Construction of Ram temple, abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 (A) from Jammu and Kashmir, 33% women reservation in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, triple talaq law, reopening of Kartarpur Corridor were some of the historical steps taken by the Modi government. Moreover, 12 crore farmers across the nation were given monetary aid under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Deepender Hooda #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

2
Delhi

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

3
Entertainment

27 emails, 10 bank accounts: Mystery of missing Taarak Mehta actor Sodhi deepens

4
Trending

Video: Masked man knocks woman unconscious with belt in New York street, drags body between cars to ‘rape’ her

5
Punjab

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

6
Diaspora

'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy

7
India

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

8
Punjab

BJP announces Gejja Ram Valmiki as its candidate from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

9
Sports

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

10
Amritsar

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple now on Apple devices: SGPC head

Don't Miss

View All
Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Top News

Interim bail for Kejri till June 1, can’t sign files

Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files

Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release

‘Enough material’: Court charges Brij Bhushan in sexual abuse case

‘Enough material’: Court charges BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual abuse case

Bid to push biased narrative: EC hits out at Kharge on turnout data charge

Bid to push biased narrative: EC hits out at Kharge on turnout data charge

Punjab man under lens over Jamaica ‘donkey flight’

Punjab man under lens over Jamaica ‘donkey flight’

12 Maoists shot in encounter in Bijapur forests

12 Maoists shot in encounter in Bijapur forests


Cities

View All

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

Amritpal Singh has Rs 1,000 as his total assets, says his poll affidavit

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

With 2 more in poll fray, candidate count reaches six for Amritsar seat

2 Independents, Congress’s Zira file papers from Khadoor Sahib

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Will resolve issues of Chandigarh residents, says JP Nadda

INDIA VOTES 2024: JP Nadda holds roadshow, seeks votes for BJP Ambala nominee

BJP candidate, wife worth Rs 87.62 crore, but own no car

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon files nomination with big show of strength

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after interim relief to Kejriwal

We together have to save country from dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Candidates of four parties to file papers today

Leaders of various parties join BJP in presence of former Gujarat CM

Youth dies in road accident

Man booked under NDPS Act

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ravneet Singh Bittu files nomination amidst much fanfare

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s nomination show causes gridlock, irks commuters

Congress fighting on real, not divisive issues: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

BJP opts for cooling farmers through arhtiyas

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

AAP workers celebrate bail to Arvind Kejriwal