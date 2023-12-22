Proud families say honour a morale booster for players

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 21

Family members of golfer Diksha Dagar of Chhapar (Jhajjar), wrestlers Sunil Kumar of Dabarpur (Sonepat) and Antim Panghal (Hisar) are jubilant over their selection for the Arjuna Award. They have termed it as a morale booster for the sportspersons.

Sunil Kumar won bronze at Asiad Sunil Kumar recently won a bronze medal in the men’s Greco-Roman 87-kg event at the 19th Asian Games 2023 held in China.

Diksha is currently participating in a championship in Indonesia while Sunil is preparing for an international tournament abroad.

“We were confident about her selection as her performance has been outstanding for the past several years. We are eagerly waiting for her to celebrate this proud moment with her,” said Col Narinder Dagar, her father.

Diksha started playing golf at the age of 7 and had won many international tournaments. “We reside in Delhi, but are connected with our roots. When she returns, we will go to our village temple, as per tradition, to offer prayers,” he said.

Inspiration for wrestlers

Sunil Kumar has been practising at Mehar Singh Akhara in Rohtak city for the past several years. He recently won a bronze medal in the men’s Greco-Roman 87-kg event at the 19th Asian Games 2023 held in China.

“Sunil is in Budapest for special training for upcoming events. He was excited when we talked to him over the phone to share this wonderful news. We had been waiting for the award as Sunil has toiled for it,” said Nitin, younger brother of Sunil.

Coach Ranbir Dhaka said Sunil had made him proud once again, and he had become a source of inspiration for budding wrestlers. “We will accord him a warm reception when he reaches Rohtak,” he said.

Hard work paid off

Nisha, elder sister of wrestler Antim Panghal, said she had again given the entire family a reason to be happy. “The award is the outcome of hard work. We are proud of her and confident that she will maintain this success in upcoming events as well. This award has boosted her morale,” she stated.

