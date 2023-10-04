Prove charges against Dushyant in one week: JJP to Opposition leaders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The JJP today served one-week ultimatum on the Opposition leaders levelling charges against Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, failing which they would face legal action.

Addressing a press conference here, Digvijay Chautala, JJP secretary-general, asserted that certain leaders, including BJP leader Birender Singh, had been levelling baseless corruption allegations against the JJP leadership, especially Dushyant.

“These leaders should come out with evidence to substantiate their charges otherwise the JJP would move court against them,” Digvijay added.

Answering a question on Birender Singh’s statement that he would leave the BJP if BJP-JJP alliance continued, Digvijay said matter was the prerogative of the BJP and it would take a call at appropriate time. “The BJP never consulted Birender Singh while entering into alliance with the JJP earlier and there was remote chance that he would ever to taken into confidence for any future political tie-ups,” he said adding that the JJP was an NDA partner.

Currently, the BJP-JJP alliance was working jointly for public welfare, he claimed. The only agenda of the Opposition parties was to target Dushyant, which showed their frustration, he added.

