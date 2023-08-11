Provide Abhay more gunmen during padyatra: HC

Chandigarh, August 10
Less than a fortnight after MLA Abhay Singh Chautala sought directions to provide him with adequate security following threats, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed that three additional gunmen be provided on the dates he was supposed to go for “Haryana Parivartan Padyatra”.
The HC asserted that the arrangement would continue until September 25. The petitioner, senior INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA, would, as a part of the process, supply details of the programme to the IGP, Security, and the CID, “as expeditiously as possible, preferably till August 11”.
The direction came after the State counsel submitted that three additional gunmen would be deployed only on account of the fact that the petitioner was on padyatra.
