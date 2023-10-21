Provide health facilities, disburse pension through treasury, demand retd teachers

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 20

A delegation of the Retired College Principals and Teachers Federation (RCPTF) of the Yamunanagar zone met Bharat Bhushan Bharti, the political adviser to Haryana Chief Minister, on Friday at Maharaja Agrasen College in Jagadhri.

The delegation led by Prof (retired) PR Tyagi, a member of RCPTF’s Coordination Committee, presented a memorandum of charter of demands of the retired college-teaching community of state’s government aided colleges demanding medical facilities and disbursement of pension through treasury.

Bharat Bhushan Bharti was invited as the chief guest to the youth festival of Kurukshetra University, which was held at Maharaja Agrasen College in Jagadhari.

Tyagi said retirees of government aided colleges often had to suffer the most during fatal illnesses since it was beyond their capacity to meet the ever-growing cost of treatment with the limited income in the form of pension.

“Therefore, we demand that retirees of aided colleges should be given medical facilities at par with their counterparts of government colleges. We also demand the disbursement of our pension through treasury for treatment of old-age-related diseases,” the retired professor said.

