 ‘Proxy’ procurement of paddy through fake gate passes in Karnal grain markets : The Tribune India

Authorities of market committees deny charges, police say plaints received

Labourers load sacks of paddy on a truck at grain market in Karnal on Saturday. Tribune photo Sayeed Ahmed

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 8

The grain markets in Karnal district are once again in the limelight over alleged proxy procurement of paddy by generating fake entry gate passes.

As per sources, fake gate passes are being issued to traders so that they can manage to adjust the already procured paddy and the paddy brought from Uttar Pradesh and other states into the PR-114 variety, commonly known as PR-14, and the PR-126 variety, which are being procured by the government.

No action against wrongdoers

Every year, fake gate passes are issued, but no action is taken against the wrongdoers. The Chief Administrator of the HSAMB has appointed eight officials to remain at the entry gates of eight grain markets to look after every incoming and outgoing gate pass, but the officials are rarely present. —A commission agent

The sources said proxy procurement was being done mainly at the Karnal, Gharaunda, Nissing, Jundla, Assandh, Indri and Taraori grain markets, and was leading to financial losses to the government.

“Fake gate passes are being generated in the name of farmers who have registered themselves on the Meri Fasal, Mera Byora (MFMB) portal for the PR varieties of paddy to fill the gap between the actual production and the average production fixed by the state government,” the sources said.

The average production fixed by the government is 30 quintal per acre

“Dwarf disease and untimely rainfall had already reduced the production of farmers and were getting yield between 15 quintal per acre and 25 quintal per acre in comparison to 30-32 quintal per acre last year,” the sources said.

Sources said the gap between the actual production and the average production fixed by the government was being used to adjust the already procured paddy and the paddy brought from neighbouring states by traders with the help of fake gate passes.

“It is a common practice and is being done by traders in connivance with the officials of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) every year,” the sources said.

On the condition of anonymity, a commission agent said: “Every year, fake gate passes are issued, but no action is taken against the wrongdoers. Even the Chief Administrator of the HSAMB has appointed eight officials to remain at the entry gates with their staff at eight grain markets — Gharaunda, Karnal, Assandh, Taraori, Nissing, Kunjpura, Indri and Nigdhu — to look after every incoming and outgoing gate pass, but the officials are rarely available on the gates. The appointment of these officials at the entry gates shows that the higher authorities have an apprehension of such malpractice.”

Another commission agent said that PR varieties from Uttar Pradesh were officially not allowed, but these were coming frequently in various grain markets of the district without any gate pass.

“These vehicles come either early in the morning or late in the evening in the grain markets. Every year, we have raised the issue of this malpractice with the authorities, but no action is taken,” the agent added.

While on one hand, the authorities of the market committees have denied the charges, on the other hand, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anish Yadav said he had received a complaint regarding the malpractice and inquiry was underway. “SDMs are keeping eyes on all grain markets and purchase centres,” the DC added.

Pawan Chopra, secretary, Karnal and Jundla market committees, said the allegations were baseless and no such passes were issued.

Rajnish Chaudhary, president, Karnal Arhtiyas’ Association, raised question on the registration of crops on the MFMB portal and said there should be proper verification of crops being cultivated by the farmers, as in some cases, it was noticed that production was shown on empty fields.

Sujan Singh, Chief Administrator of the HSAMB, said he would get the issue investigated in all grain markets of Karnal, adding that he had appointed eight teams to keep a vigil in grain markets.

Singh said a complaint regarding the issue had come to his notice, for which he had told the District Marketing Enforcement Officer, Kaithal, to inquire into the issue and submit a report.

