Psychiatry OPD inaugurated at Civil Hospital in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 21

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij inaugurated psychiatry OPD and launched telemental health care services at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

Anil Vij said, “The OPD, started in collaboration with the PGIMER Chandigarh, will be functional every Wednesday. According to the World Health Organisation, about one in eight persons in the world experience mental health issues. People do not understand the importance of mental health which is why cases of anxiety and depression increased during Covid. The psychiatry OPD facility will soon be offered in other parts of the state as well.”

“A 50-bed critical care centre and a dharmashala for patients’ attendants will be constructed at the hospital. A spinal injury centre will also be set up here. Soon, an agreement will be signed with the PGIMER for better treatment facilities for children,” he added.

The minister said, “We are working with an objective to provide the best healthcare facilities and treatment to the people of the state, so that they do not have to go to other places to get treated. The government is going to get the mapping done to offer health services in Haryana. Earlier, health services and infrastructure were provided on the basis of demand basis, but now the services would be provided on the basis of need and requirement.”Medical Superintendent-cum-professor at PGIMER Dr Vipin Koushal said doctors of PGI would run the OPD here.