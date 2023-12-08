‘Public anger over murder of Nasir-Junaid led to Nuh riots’

Our Correspondent

Public anger over lack of police against Monu Manesar in the Nasir-Junaid murder case had spurred the mob to attack devotees at the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh in late July. This claim has been made in the confessional statements of the three main accused in the violence. These statements are included in the chargesheet filed on November 24 in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nuh.

In their statements, the accused, identified as Sohil Khan (21), Osama (30) and Shaukeen (25), said the mob was angered by the murder of Nasir and Junaid, who were killed in February, allegedly by Manesar, a cow vigilante. The trio claimed that the rumours of Manesar attending the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra had angered the mob.

The police said as per the statement of Inspector Ajay Kumar, home guards Neeraj and Gursevak had reached Anaj Mandi near the Nuh cybercrime police station on July 31 when they were surrounded by a huge crowd carrying weapons. The mob pelted stones and opened fire at the group. The police team suffered injuries, and the windows of their vehicle were shattered, following which the vehicle overturned. The mob later set it on fire. The crowd dispersed after the police opened fire and the injured cops were taken to hospital, where Neeraj and Gursevak were declared dead.

The police had arrested Sohil Khan on August 26 and recovered two mobile phones from his possession. A car that was recovered from his possession had been used to carry sticks and stones, the police said.

“Sharing an audio message on a WhatsApp group, Sohil had asked the members to be ‘prepared’ for the yatra. Meanwhile, a friend of his (also called Junaid) had released a video message warning Manesar not to participate in the yatra,” the police said.

“Later, they gathered near the police station, where they rammed a bus into the station’s gate. They also thrashed the cops, snatched their mobile phones and stole cash from them,” the police said, quoting Sohil’s confession.

The chargesheet stated that the police have identified 15 more suspects, who are still on the run.

