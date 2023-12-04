Public buses to rural Gurugram areas discontinued due to tattered roads

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 3

The poor condition of various internal and arterial roads in the city has cut a large chunk of rural areas off the affordable public transport facility for the past one year.

The startling fact came to the fore at a recent meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), public Works Department, Municipal Corporation (MC) and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transport System Ltd.

The GMCBL, the agency that runs the sole government city bus service in Gurugram, highlighted how services to many of its key routes, primarily the rural ones, have been suspended since October 2022 owing to eithr the very poor condition of the roads or pending construction.

Though a few buses are plying on some of the poor roads, it causing major damage to vehicles and inconvenience to the commuters.

The authorities have written to the MC, seeking repair or conclusion of construction of these stretches. Among those cited the worst are the road from bus stand to Farrukhnagar, Hayatpur, Jamalpur, Chandu and from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk.

According to the letter, city buses used to run from Gurugram bus stand on route number 254 to Farrukhnagar via Wazirpur and Hayatpur, but was discontinued in October owing to the poor state of the road. Services were similarly suspended on route number 254B (from bus stand to Pataudi via Kadipur, Hayatpur, Jhundsarai and Jamalpur).

The authorities highlighted that the road from Kadipur to Gadauli village needed a major repair. The condition of roads on route 212 (from Basai Chowk to Basai Chowk via Millennium City Centre) too is terrible and the route has been suspended since a year.

Route number 255 from Gurugram bus stand to Farrukhnagar via Chandu has many poor stretches on Shyam Baba Chowk and Dhankot culvert which has forced the buses to be discontinued. This route also leads to KMP and is frequented by highway traffic, including trucks and dumpers.

“We are flooded with requests to resume the buses, but we are unable to as the roads are tattered. We have got in touch with the authorities concerned and requested for early repair of the roads,” GMCBL’s Joint CEO Jitendra Garg said.

