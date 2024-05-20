Public determined to oust ‘capitalist-driven, autocratic govt’: Pilot

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 19

Congress leader Sachin Pilot today said the public is determined to oust the “autocratic and capitalist-driven” government at the Centre, and sought votes for party candidates.

The former Rajasthan Deputy CM was addressing a poll rally in Rampura Dhillon village here in support of Congress candidate for Sirsa Lok Sabha seat Kumari Selja. Interestingly, Selja gave Pilot’s rally a miss to address a public meeting at Cotton Market.

Pilot said: “A democracy flourishes where judiciary, constitution, and media are robust.” He accused the NDA of weakening these institutions and using “unprecedented tactics” to suppress the Opposition. “The public is now determined to oust the autocratic and capitalist-driven government.”

Pilot accused the BJP government of exploiting farmers to benefit a few wealthy individuals, noted that no government representative had genuinely advocated for farmers’ interests in the past 10 years.

The Congress leader also criticised the government for failing to fulfill its promise of creating two crore jobs annually, instead creating a vast unemployed population. This, Pilot said, has led many youth into drug addiction and increased crime rates.

He said electoral victories and defeats were part of democracy, but using “unscrupulous methods to win is disgraceful”.

He said those boasting about winning 400 seats were doing so out of frustration over impending defeat.

