Public Interest Litigation to end printing of electoral rolls

Hisar, October 21
A lawyer Sanjana Gahlot has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court to stop supplying the hard copies of the electoral rolls to the political parties which could save about 57,600 trees that are felled every five years in the printing of voter lists.
