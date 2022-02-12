Public parks in Karnal cry for attention

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 11

Public parks in most of the areas in the city are in pathetic condition. Fountains, jogging tracks, swings, benches and equipment of open air gyms are lying defunct in several parks.

Grass has dried and the plants are also on the verge of dying in a majority of the parks, particularly on the Mughal Canal, Sector 5 and other areas. Garbage and stagnant water add to the woes of visitors, due to which they avoid going there.

Maintenance must be monitored The maintenance of parks should be monitored by the authorities, so that they can be maintained in an efficient manner and serve their purpose of greenery and other recreational activities. Simranjeet Singh Chawla, resident Tenders floated for upkeep We have floated tenders for the maintenance of parks. Works of some parks have been allotted and works of the remaining are underway. As the temperature rises, the greenery will also increase. Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner

There are around 125 parks, which are maintained by the KMC, while parks in the green belts are maintained by the HSVP, said an official.

Residents rue that the parks in the Mughal Canal market are crying for urgent attention. The KMC had installed sculptures of 12 positions of Surya Namaskar in a park on the Mughal Canal, but in the absence of care they are damaged and people use these to dry their clothes. Similarly, a fountain of another park on the Mughal Canal are also non-functional.

“We have raised the issue of maintaining the parks on the Mughal Canal with the KMC authorities, but to no avail. These parks seem to be a blot on the Smart City. The authorities concerned should take steps to ensure greenery in the parks, so that people can go there for walk,” said Shiv Kumar Sharma, a social activist.

Simranjeet Singh Chawla, another resident of the city, said not only the Mughal Canal, but the park in Sector 12 and in other parts of the city are lying neglected for the past some months. “The maintenance of the parks should be monitored by the authorities, so that they can be maintained in an efficient manner and serve their purpose of greenery and other recreational activities,” said Chawla.

The resident welfare associations should also take interest in the maintenance of the parks.

Advocate Sukhbir Tyagi, former president of the Sector 5 resident welfare association, said there were five parks in their vicinity and they had been raising the issue of beautification for the past four-years, but the greenery is not maintained properly. One park is still lacking open air gym even after the assurance by the authorities.

The Horticulture Department of the HSVP and the KMC should focus on plantation of trees in these parks with the help of locals, he added.

A rose garden was developed along the National Highway-44 at Nirmal Kutiya Chowk by the HSVP, but for the past some months it is also not maintained properly, he added.

Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), said the KMC had been maintaining around 125 parks of the city, including those transferred from the HSVP to KMC. “We have floated tenders for the maintenance of these parks. Works of some parks have been allotted and works of the remaining are underway. As the temperature rises, the greenery will also increase,” said Kumar, adding that all parks will be beautified in coming days.