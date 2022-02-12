Public parks in Karnal cry for attention

Public parks in Karnal cry for attention

A fountain lies defunct at a park in Karnal. Tribune photo: Sayeed Ahmed

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 11

Public parks in most of the areas in the city are in pathetic condition. Fountains, jogging tracks, swings, benches and equipment of open air gyms are lying defunct in several parks.

Grass has dried and the plants are also on the verge of dying in a majority of the parks, particularly on the Mughal Canal, Sector 5 and other areas. Garbage and stagnant water add to the woes of visitors, due to which they avoid going there.

Maintenance must be monitored

The maintenance of parks should be monitored by the authorities, so that they can be maintained in an efficient manner and serve their purpose of greenery and other recreational activities. Simranjeet Singh Chawla, resident

Tenders floated for upkeep

We have floated tenders for the maintenance of parks. Works of some parks have been allotted and works of the remaining are underway. As the temperature rises, the greenery will also increase. Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner

There are around 125 parks, which are maintained by the KMC, while parks in the green belts are maintained by the HSVP, said an official.

Residents rue that the parks in the Mughal Canal market are crying for urgent attention. The KMC had installed sculptures of 12 positions of Surya Namaskar in a park on the Mughal Canal, but in the absence of care they are damaged and people use these to dry their clothes. Similarly, a fountain of another park on the Mughal Canal are also non-functional.

“We have raised the issue of maintaining the parks on the Mughal Canal with the KMC authorities, but to no avail. These parks seem to be a blot on the Smart City. The authorities concerned should take steps to ensure greenery in the parks, so that people can go there for walk,” said Shiv Kumar Sharma, a social activist.

Simranjeet Singh Chawla, another resident of the city, said not only the Mughal Canal, but the park in Sector 12 and in other parts of the city are lying neglected for the past some months. “The maintenance of the parks should be monitored by the authorities, so that they can be maintained in an efficient manner and serve their purpose of greenery and other recreational activities,” said Chawla.

The resident welfare associations should also take interest in the maintenance of the parks.

Advocate Sukhbir Tyagi, former president of the Sector 5 resident welfare association, said there were five parks in their vicinity and they had been raising the issue of beautification for the past four-years, but the greenery is not maintained properly. One park is still lacking open air gym even after the assurance by the authorities.

The Horticulture Department of the HSVP and the KMC should focus on plantation of trees in these parks with the help of locals, he added.

A rose garden was developed along the National Highway-44 at Nirmal Kutiya Chowk by the HSVP, but for the past some months it is also not maintained properly, he added.

Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), said the KMC had been maintaining around 125 parks of the city, including those transferred from the HSVP to KMC. “We have floated tenders for the maintenance of these parks. Works of some parks have been allotted and works of the remaining are underway. As the temperature rises, the greenery will also increase,” said Kumar, adding that all parks will be beautified in coming days.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala who delivered 'skin-to-skin' verdict resigns

2
Punjab

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh suspends licence of two pharma companies

4
Punjab Election

Illegal mining: Ropar administration's clean chit to Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

5
Nation

Director Ravi Tandon, father of Raveena Tandon, passes away at 86

6
Amritsar

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

7
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

8
World

Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

9
Haryana

Rs 100-cr surety, explain 'onerous' condition: Punjab and Haryana High Court

10
Punjab

Congress MLA Balwinder Laddi rejoins BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Top Stories

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction

Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore

Motivated comments on India’s internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row

Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...

Efforts on to retrieve woman’s body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...

CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...

Current situation at LAC arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...

Cities

View All

Bittu to aid of Sidhu, warns dissidents

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

Amritsar: Drug issue remains elusive in poll-time promises, speeches

Sports infra upgrade in Amritsar district finds no mention in manifestos

Youngsters of Amritsar educate voters about NOTA

Amritsar South: AAP's Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar believes in meeting voters personally

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

UT sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parl nod

Chandigarh sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parliament nod

FIR against Haryana IPS officer's wife

Top Railway official, 5 others held for graft

Punjab Poll 2022: 1.03% voters above 80, 0.47% divyangs seek postal ballot

PGI discontinues screening of asymptomatic patients

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

High Court directs authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar candidate

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar poll candidate

Seeking AAP ticket from Jalandhar Central, man loses Rs 20 lakh

Manoranjan Kalia, Rajinder Beri pitted against each other for third time

Punjab Police destroyed heritage material: Bhai Baldeep Singh

2 deaths, 33 fresh Covid cases surface in Jalandhar district

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

76-year-old woman dies of Covid, 18 new cases in district

Candidates rely on door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana

Give me 5 years and see the difference: Charanjit Channi

Over 375 attend BJP convention in Ludhiana

Health Dept scrambles to achieve vax target as poll date draws near

Patiala Health Dept scrambles to achieve vaccination target as poll date draws near

RTAs implement old bus timetable, Roadways stare at Rs 10 lakh per day loss

Punjabi University forms committee to deal with stray dog menace

Patiala: RGNUL releases handbook on drafting complaints