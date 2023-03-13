Public sewa first

Ambala: While the CM, state BJP chief and ‘Sangathan Mantri’, along with other senior leaders, were inaugurating the new party office in the city, Home Minister Anil Vij chose to skip the event and continued with his Janta Darbar in cantonment on Saturday night. Though Vij’s absence from the event raised questions, state party chief Om Prakash Dhankar praised him from the stage for giving preference to the people of Haryana, who had reached to raise their grievances during the Janta Darbar. Dhankar said, “I praise him for his dedication and people with such dedication inspire us.”

‘VIP visits’ prompts road repairs

Jhajjar: Locals are thanking the delegates of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group as their visit to the town on March 4 prompted the authorities to initiate the recarpeting of potholed roads. Actually, the road leading to Pratapgarh had been in a pathetic condition for a long time. The authorities recarpeted a stretch of the road just before the visit of the G20 delegates. This development also led to the initiation of the construction work of other tattered roads.

Women sarpanches’ no-show

Hisar: MP Brijendra was left surprised as he did not meet even a single woman sarpanch during his meetings and visits to the villages here. “Despite 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats, I haven’t met any woman sarpanch in the meetings. This is not a good thing as the women panches, sarpanches and other Panchayati Raj Institution members must participate in the meetings to have their say in governance and development works,” he said at a meeting in Hisar on Saturday.

Row over Holi hoarding

Gurugram: The local Municipal Corporation is in a fix after it tried to pull down a hoarding with Holi wishes from a local leader, but was flooded with the pictures of other hoardings put up by leaders of the ruling party. With the MC polls round the corner, Congress, BJP and AAP leaders have gone to war over defacement. The MC has been receiving complaints of defacement from one party against another, but is yet to act. The leaders have now started posting these pictures online, but no action has been taken so far.

Contributed by Nitish Sharma, Ravinder Saini, Deepender Deswal & Sumedha Sharma