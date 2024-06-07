Public support for BJP had significantly diminished: Selja

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 6

Congress MP for the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Kumari Selja, stated that the recent Lok Sabha election results indicated that the next state government would be formed by the Congress. She said the public’s support for the ruling BJP had significantly diminished.

In a media statement, Kumari Selja highlighted the enthusiasm among the Congress workers following their victory in Haryana. She expressed confidence that this momentum would lead to a historic success in the upcoming Assembly elections. She criticised the state government for failing on multiple fronts, noting that Haryana led in unemployment, drug abuse and crime rate.

The Haryana Assembly elections are expected to take place in October or earlier. The last Assembly election was held in October 2019. Selja assured the people that the Congress workers were prepared for the electoral battle and the hard work from the Lok Sabha elections would benefit them in the Assembly elections.

She said the people across the state, including farmers, employees, anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, youth and women were dissatisfied with the current government. The farmers were still fighting for their rights, the youth were struggling to get employment, drug addiction was a serious issue, women were suffering from inflation and employees were protesting to get their demands fulfilled. The public desired a change in leadership, she said.

