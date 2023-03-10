Public toilets demand maintenance

THE pathetic condition of a public toilet near Punjabi Chowk is not what residents of Narwana expect from the local authorities. The door, water tank, taps and other such fittings are missing. The toilet seats and urinals are filthy and foul smell emanates from the washroom. —RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Modified silencers a nuisance in Kurukshetra

DESPITE regulatory measures by the police, modified silencers in motorcycles continue to be a nuisance in Kurukshetra. The thumping sound causes inconvenience to commuters as well as residents. Besides issuing challans to the violators, the police should initiate strict action against those who sell and install the modified silencers to curb the menace. —NARESH, Kurukshetra

Encroachers must be penalised

THE authorities concerned must get encroachments by shopkeepers and vendors removed from footpaths in the Sector 20 market of Panchkula. Several owners of the booths selling fast food have also encroached upon footpaths. The MC authorities must ensure specific action against them. —LALIT BHARADWAJ, PANCHKULA

