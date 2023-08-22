Public toilets in Rohtak city stink of corruption

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, August 21

Public toilets in Rohtak city lack maintenance and cleanliness owing to the shortage of workers and lackadaisical approach of the local municipal authorities.

Local residents have been complaining that many toilets maintained by the Rohtak Municipal Corporation have been lying closed, while insanitation prevails in others.

Sources point out that officials concerned of the local Municipal Corporation have failed to furnish the record of the workers engaged for security and maintenance of the toilets, which indicates prevalence of corruption.

“There are 86 public toilets and there should be two workers for the security and maintenance of each toilet. I have sought the list of the workers from the officials concerned, but it has not been received. I will now ask the Municipal Commissioner to furnish the list,” Rohtak Mayor Manmohan Goyal told The Tribune.

Asked whether the non-furnishing of the list of workers indicated the possibility of corruption, the Mayor replied in the affirmative, adding that the position would be clear on getting the list.

The matter was also taken up at a recent meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee chaired by Rohtak MP Dr Arvind Sharma.

A committee comprising two nominated councillors was constituted to look into the matter following directions of the MP. Curiously, while the local municipal authorities maintain that there are 86 public toilets in the city, the list provided to the nominated councillors, enquiring into the matter, maintains that they have been given a list of 77 toilets.

“We have been given a list of 77 toilets. We have inspected some of the toilets and will submit our report after inspecting the remaining ones,” said Amit Bansal, a nominated municipal councillor.

