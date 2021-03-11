Public toilets not opened regularly

The public toilet constructed in Narnaund town of Hisar is not opened regularly for usage. The toilet is mostly found locked. There is no use of construction of the toilet if it is to be kept under lock all the time. I urge the local authorities in Narnaund town to ensure that the toilet facility is kept open during the day time. Jai Singh, Hisar

Road in bad shape, commuters at receiving end

The NIT zone of the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, which is the most densely populated area of the city also has damaged roads. Though some internal roads have been made concrete in the past few years, still there are many, the condition of which is poor despite the tall claims of development. One of these is the main road that connects the Hardware Chowk with Baba Deep Singh (Pali) Chowk, which has been lying in damaged for the past 10 years. It is a matter of shame and concern that the road has not been completed in the past 14 months, because of which the commuters have to suffer. A transparent and strict action plan is required to ensure the completion of road and basic amenities projects within the stipulated time period. Yogesh Dhingra, Faridabad

Chhabeels block traffic

Anumber of chhabeels are being put up by various groups and organisations to offer plain or sweetened water to the passers-by these days. The number of such chhabeels increases manifold on certain religious occasions. Offering water to people in the scorching heat is a noble gesture on part of the organisers, but traffic gets blocked as vehicles are stopped on the road and hundreds of people have to face grave inconvenience. Hence, the organisers should exercise caution and hold the chhabeels at such spots where traffic does not get blocked. Priya, Rohtak

