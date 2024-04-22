Publisher’s name mandatory on poll material, says Karnal DC

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 21

Karnal Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Uttam Singh emphasised that during the Lok Sabha poll and Karnal Assembly bypoll, the name of the publisher, as well as the number of copies published, should be printed on posters or pamphlets.

He said that the Election Commission of India, the Haryana Election Commission, and the district administration will closely monitor the details of election expenditure. Therefore, printing press operators will fill annexure forms 1 and 2 to clarify which press printed the campaign material and who sponsored it. Apart from this, the press operators will also have to provide details of how many copies were printed.

He maintained that before publishing election campaign material, press operators should check that the language and content of the campaign material do not contain any objectionable words.

The language of the campaign material should not be derogatory to any person or party, he said.

“If any complaint is found in this regard, action can be taken against both the publisher and the one who asked to publish it under Section 127-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” said the DC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Lok Sabha