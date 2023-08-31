Pune police arrest G’gram man for duping engineer

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 30

A 29-year-old man from Gurugram has been arrested by the cybercrime wing of the Pune police on the charge of cheating an automobile engineer of Rs11.90 lakh by promising him a job with a German automotive company in Canada.

After obtaining the transit remand of the accused, identified as Jayant Kumar Malik, from a local court, he has been taken to Maharashtra, where the police have taken his police remand for further investigation.

Cybercrime officials have seized three mobile phones, a laptop and Rs 12 lakh from his possession.

The victim, whose name was not disclosed by the Pune police, works in an automobile firm in Maharashtra. According to the complaint, he had run an online search for jobs abroad, following which the arrested man’s accomplice contacted him and introduced himself as a placement agency operator.

