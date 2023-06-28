Punishment to peddlers, police stations to get legal assistance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today said that legal aid would be provided soon at the police station level to ensure punishment to the accused involved in drug trafficking.

Taking action The conviction rate of people involved in drug trafficking is 45%. Legal aid will be provided to increase it. Talks will be held with the Centre to deport those involved in ‘chitta’ peddling. Anil Vij, home minister

He was addressing policemen and others present in the Samvad programme for police personnel held in Panchkula yesterday. He said the conviction rate of people involved in drug trafficking was 45 per cent. Legal aid would be provided to increase it. Drug dealers got away due to legal hurdles and loopholes, but with legal aid at the police station level, the case could be strengthened, he said.

Apart from this, Vij said talks would be held with the Centre to deport people involved in ‘chitta’ peddling and a solution would be found in this regard. Several apps, laws, and rules had been framed by the government to crack down on criminals. HAWK software had been developed to keep records of criminals. An app was being developed to keep record of chemists and medicines. Similarly, drug de-addiction centres would be set up in every district, and the centres would be inspected by officials of the Health and Food and Drug Department.

He informed that 30 awards would be given to policemen doing excellent work. Of these, 10 awards would be given by the Chief Minister, 10 by the Home Minister and 10 by the DGP.