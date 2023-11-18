 Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana

A Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today declared a Haryana law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs “unconstitutional and violative” of the Constitution of India. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 17

A Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today declared a Haryana law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs “unconstitutional and violative” of the Constitution of India.

Notified in 2021

  • Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, was passed by Assembly on March 2, 2021, & later okayed by Guv; notified by Labour Dept on Nov 6, 2021
  • Provided for 75% quota for local youth in private sector jobs, offering under Rs 30,000 per month salary from Jan 15, 2022

In a major embarrassment for the state, the Bench also declared the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, ultra vires the Constitution of India before making it clear it was “ineffective from the date it came into force”.

Not reasonable

The court states the Act can't be said to be reasonable in any manner as it is directing employers to violate constitutional provisions.

In its 83-page judgment, the Bench of Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan was of the opinion that the state overstepped its authority by legislating on private employment. It was beyond the state’s purview to legislate on the issue and restrict the private employer from recruiting people from the open market for the category of employees receiving less than Rs 30,000 per month.

Not constitutional

We are of the considered opinion… The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, is unconstitutional & violative of the Constitution and is accordingly held ultra vires. HC Bench

The Bench also made it clear there was a bar mandated under the Constitution regarding discrimination to citizens of the country relating to employment on the basis of their places of birth and residence, and to make them ineligible or discriminated against in respect of the employment to the state.

The Bench underscored the principle of laissez-faire by asserting: “The state cannot direct the private employers to do what has been forbidden to do under the Constitution. It cannot, as such, discriminate against the individuals on account of the fact that they do not belong to a certain state and have a negative discrimination against other citizens of the country… It is not for the state to direct the private employer whom it has to employ keeping in view the principles of laissez-faire that ‘the lesser it governs, the better itself’.”

The Bench also ruled the restrictions imposed in the statute had a far-reaching effect and could not be held to be reasonable in any manner. Referring further to the bar under the Constitution, the Bench added it did not see any reason how the state could force a private employer to employ a local candidate as it would lead to a large-scale “similar state enactments, providing similar protection for their residents and putting up artificial walls throughout the country, which the framers of the Constitution had never envisaged”.

Unconstitutional mandate

The court stated the Act couldn’t be said to be reasonable in any manner as it was directing employers to violate constitutional provisions

Restrictions imposed upon private employers are gross to extent that a person’s right to carry on occupation, trade or business is grossly impaired under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, the court observed.

It also ruled that the need for an employee, being paid less than Rs 30,000 per month, to register within 3 months on designated portal was violative of fundamental rights. Besides, requirement of submitting quarterly reports and power of authorised officer to call for records and inspect premises by giving a day’s prior notice can be termed “Inspector Raj”. The court also said a private employer had been ‘put under the anvil of the state’ as to whom to employ. The bar on challenging legal proceedings in any court against an authorised officer further ties employer’s hands, it mentioned.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Now, deepfake video showing actress Kajol changing her outfit on camera goes viral

2
Trending

Pakistan's Wasim Akram says 'embarrassed, I can't even…' on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique

3
Himachal

Foreign couple found dead in Himachal's Manikaran, naked bodies bore injury marks

4
Punjab

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

5
J & K

5 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in 20-hour encounter in J-K's Kulgam

6
Haryana

'Unconstitutional': High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs

7
Business

ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final

8
India

PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, cites his own morphed garba video

9
Madhya Pradesh

Polling ends for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

10
Trending

Amidst Israel-Hamas war, old letter of Osama bin Laden to America surfaces online

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video

PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video

Says ChatGPT told to spell out hazards | Exhorts media to sp...

New challenges arising from West Asia, PM Modi warns Global South

New challenges arising from West Asia, PM Modi warns Global South

Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Will develop state as hub of medical tourism: Punjab CM

Will develop state as hub of medical tourism: Punjab CM

Attends centennial celebrations of Amritsar Govt Medical Col...


Cities

View All

ASI found shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Woman, daughter-in-law shot at over ancestral land dispute

6 more farmers booked for burning crop residue in Amritsar district

Amritsar district admn forms panel to look into High Court orders on compensation in dog bite cases

Exercise can help prevent diabetes, say health experts

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Year on, electric vehicle charging stations remain non-functional

Fire breaks out at chemical store in Kharar

Nursery admission process in pvt schools from Dec 6

8 heritage items sold for Rs 45L

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1L reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1 lakh reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi road rage: Car driver bites off portion of biker’s finger

Fresh report alleges Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar enabled ‘lucrative collaboration’ between ILBS, son’s company

Delhi air quality close to 'severe plus' category, odd-even scheme on anvil

Money-laundering case: Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero Motocorp's Pawan Munjal

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

42 crop residue burning cases reported in Jalandhar, 25 in Kapurthala districts

Over 40K migrants participate in Chhath Puja celebrations

Training of first batch of women forest guards begins in Hoshiarpur

Aam Aadmi Clinics fulfil Lala Lajpat Rai’s dream: Minister

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

110 fresh cases of stubble burning, count 1,634

Mishandling alleged at Mini-Secretariat multi-level parking lot

Jagraon overshadows Khanna in paddy arrival, procurement

A first: Punjab maps stray animal hotspots, 95 of 109 in Malwa

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

National Lok Adalat on Dec 9

90 units of blood collected at camp

PPS students take part in international conference

Mata Gujri College win bronze in chess competition