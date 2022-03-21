Punjab and Haryana High Court: Hard to disbelieve injured victim's account of accident

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Hard to disbelieve injured victim's account of accident

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that it was extremely difficult to disbelieve an injured eyewitness' account of an accident as he had no motive to implicate the accused. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 20

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that it was extremely difficult to disbelieve an injured eyewitness’ account of an accident as he had no motive to implicate the accused. The ruling by Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi came in a fatal accident case that took almost a decade ago.

No motive to implicate accused

It would be extremely difficult to disbelieve the eye version account of the accident victim, when he has received injuries in the mishap as he can have no possible motive to falsely implicate the accused, unknown to him prior to the occurrence. Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi,Punjab and Haryana High Court

Quoting a plethora of Supreme Court judgments, Justice Bedi also reiterated that the failure of a witness to state that the accused was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner was not a ground to acquit him. The circumstances of a case established whether the accused was driving in a rash and negligent manner.

“In a case under Section 304-A of the IPC (causing death by negligence), it would be extremely difficult to disbelieve the eye version account of the accident victim, when he has received injuries in the occurrence because he can have no possible motive to falsely implicate an accused who is unknown to him prior to the occurrence,” Justice Bedi asserted.

Referring to a judgment in the case of “Bir Chand versus the State of Haryana 2003”, Justice Bedi added that it had been clearly held that the accused could not be acquitted merely because the witness did not state the accused was driving in a rash and negligent manner. Mere parrot-like repetition of the words that he was driving in a rash and negligent manner was not required.

The assertion came in a fatal accident case, where the counsel for the accused argued that he ought to be acquitted as he was not identified properly, the presence of the witnesses was doubtful and there was no evidence of the petitioner driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner.

The matter was brought to Justice Bedi’s notice after the accused filed a revision petition. He was initially convicted and sentence to two years’ imprisonment in November 2018 by Bahadurgarh Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate. His appeal against the order was dismissed by Jhajjar Additional Sessions Judge, following which the matter was placed before Justice Bedi. The accident had taken place in December 2013.

Before parting with the case, Justice Bedi added that the petitioner was a first-time offender. The occurrence was almost a decade old. As such, the sentence was modified and reduced to one-and-a half years while placing reliance on the Supreme Court and High Court judgments.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

2
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

3
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

4
World

Group of Russian elite plans to assassinate Putin by poison, claims Ukraine intelligence

5
Punjab

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann coming of age much to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi: Sunil Jhakar

7
Punjab Election

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

8
Punjab Election

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

9
Trending

Salman Khan declines Rs 20 Crore offer for cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather; here’s why

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy presses Israel for missile defence help, fighting rages in Mariupol

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

Arvind Kejriwal asks MLAs to perform

Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform

Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...

‘One MLA, one pension’ in the works

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

Govt may do away with pension for every term

AAP may pick Prof Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...

IG Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Majithia case

IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case

Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Work on hotel at Madhogarh Fort in final stage | Rooms in Ma...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Infamous for addicts, spotlight back on Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar

Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

Singla in Cabinet , Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Mercury soars, relief unlikely soon: Met

Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Slow uptake of Corbevax, Chandigarh to limit number of jab centres

Record turnout at Chandigarh Golf Club election

Chandigarh: Health Secretary seeks info on transfer policy

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

9 farmer unions make appeal for unity in SKM

Three fresh Covid cases in district

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Two held for raping minor in Samana