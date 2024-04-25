Punjab and Haryana High Court: Let wrestling assn team participate in event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed the Wrestling Federation of India to allow the team recommended by the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to participate in the Federation Cup.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, at the same time, made it clear that the team’s participation would be subject to the petition’s final outcome.

Justice Bhardwaj also issued a notice of motion for July 17 to the Union of India and other respondents on the petition filed by the association through counsel Narender Singh.

He contended that the association was the only affiliated state sports association with the National Sports Federation.

He said the Wrestling Federation of India’s governing body was placed under suspension and an ad hoc committee had been appointed. The petitioner, an affiliated member of the National Sports Federation, supported the move to appoint the committee.

“On account thereof, the office-bearers of the National Sports Federation have become inimical towards the petitioner,” he submitted.

The counsel said the team recommended by the petitioner-association for the ‘Federation Cup Seniors’ was not being permitted to participate.

Instead, the team recommended by the Wrestling Haryana Association had been allowed to go for the event at Varanasi.

