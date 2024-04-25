Punjab and Haryana High Court: Let wrestling assn team participate in event

Chandigarh, April 24
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed the Wrestling Federation of India to allow the team recommended by the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to participate in the Federation Cup.
Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, at the same time, made it clear that the team’s participation would be subject to the petition’s final outcome.
Justice Bhardwaj also issued a notice of motion for July 17 to the Union of India and other respondents on the petition filed by the association through counsel Narender Singh.
He contended that the association was the only affiliated state sports association with the National Sports Federation.
He said the Wrestling Federation of India’s governing body was placed under suspension and an ad hoc committee had been appointed. The petitioner, an affiliated member of the National Sports Federation, supported the move to appoint the committee.
“On account thereof, the office-bearers of the National Sports Federation have become inimical towards the petitioner,” he submitted.
The counsel said the team recommended by the petitioner-association for the ‘Federation Cup Seniors’ was not being permitted to participate.
Instead, the team recommended by the Wrestling Haryana Association had been allowed to go for the event at Varanasi.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
The ECI has invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the ...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...