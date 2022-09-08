High Court nixes petition challenging Krishan Lal Midda’s election to Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed an election petition filed by Master Ramesh Khatri challenging the election of Krishan Lal Midda to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in a byelection from the Jind constituency on January 28, 2019. The petitioner had challenged the election on several grounds, including corrupt practices.

Appearing before Justice GS Sandhawalia’s Bench, Midda’s counsel Dheeraj Jain filed an application seeking the dismissed of the election petition on the ground that it did not disclose any cause of action and the averments in the election petition did not make out any case against the returned candidate. As such, the election petition was required to be dismissed.

The Bench observed: “The present election petition is an abuse of the process of the court and only an attempt to harass the elected person and in such circumstances while exercising the powers under Order-VII Rule 16(C) and Order-VII Rule-11, civil miscellaneous is allowed and the main petition is rejected.”