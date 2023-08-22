Punjab and Haryana High Court notice to Nuh DC on demolitions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

Taking up a petition alleging contempt, filed by Nuh residents whose houses were allegedly demolished in an encroachment drive in the first week of this month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan of the high court issued the notice hearing a plea filed by Rahimmuddin and other residents of Nuh district.

The petitioners alleged violation of the order, dated December 15, 2020, passed by the high court on a petition in which specific direction was issued that till the representation of the petitioners was decided, sufficient time be granted to relocate them and no steps should be taken to forcibly evict them.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that despite these orders, the demolition had taken place in Nuh. The matter has now been adjourned for December 5 for further hearing.

#Nuh