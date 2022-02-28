Punjab and Haryana High Court: Nuh court failed to consider 'bail, not jail' rule for juveniles

Grants relief to 16-year-old accused in murder case

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Nuh court failed to consider 'bail, not jail' rule for juveniles

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that a court of an Additional Sessions Judge in Nuh had failed to take into consideration Section 12 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, which says bail, and not jail, is the rule. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that a court of an Additional Sessions Judge in Nuh had failed to take into consideration Section 12 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, which says bail, and not jail, is the rule.

Justice Vikas Bahl asserted: “A perusal of the impugned order will show that the provisions of Section 12 of the Act had not even been considered and it was not even remotely observed therein that the case of the appellant is covered by any of the exceptions. The appellant was 16 years old on the day of the alleged incident.”

The assertion by Justice Bahl came in a case, where a juvenile in custody since July 24, 2019, was denied bail. The Bench took note of the fact that a co-accused in the case, an adult on the date of the alleged incident, had already been granted regular bail by a coordinate Bench of the court, vide order dated November 16, 2021, and his custody period was lesser than that of the appellant.

Justice Bahl, during the course of hearing, was told that an FIR in the matter was registered for murder, attempt to murder and other offences under Sections 148, 149, 323, 342, 506, 307 and 302 of the IPC at the Rozka Meo police station in Nuh district.

The counsel for the appellant-juvenile told Justice Bahl’s Bench that neither any specific injury was attributed to him, nor was he stated to be armed with any specific weapon. The dispute was between two persons and the injuries on the victim’s head were inflicted by a co-accused. It was also submitted that there were 11 accused. The present appellant was nominated on the pretext of being the son of one of the accused.

Justice Bahl asserted Section 12’s perusal showed that bail was the rule and not jail in a juvenile’s case. The same was to be refused only in case the court came to the conclusion, on the basis of material, that the case was covered under three exceptions mentioned in Section 12 of the Act.

Among other things, the Section says bail can be declined only in case a juvenile’s release was likely to bring him in association with known criminals, expose him to moral, physical or physiological danger, or where his release will defeat the ends of justice.

Granting bail to him, Justice Bahl referred to the cases of giving relief, where allegations against the petitioner-juveniles were of inflicting injuries. Allowing the plea, Justice Bahl added the trial was likely to take a long time, in view of the pandemic.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

West cuts Russia off SWIFT, India explores alternatives

2
World Russia-Ukraine conflict

Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases

3
World

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy

4
Trending

Viral video: Woman breaks down after spotting martyred brother’s name at National War Memorial

5
Nation

PM Modi holds high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

6
Nation

Russia, Ukraine agree to hold talks; Vladimir Putin puts nuclear forces on alert

7
World

Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert

8
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian Railways to operate special evacuation trains for stranded Indians

9
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

10
Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar presents the 'Akhtars'; the glamorous photos are unmissable

Don't Miss

View All
3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Himachal Pradesh had 13 good snowfall spells in January, February
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh had 13 good snowfall spells in January, February

Amid biting cold, ‘langar on train’ warms hearts
Punjab

Video: Amid Ukraine war, 'langar on train' warms hearts

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

Top Stories

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; ministers likely to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28

Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians

Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians

Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...

Cities

View All

Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Amritsar: Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Making do with biscuits, chips amid shelling in Ukrain

Amritsar: Activist smells a rat in street light project

Day 1 of pulse polio drive: 1.5 lakh kids administered drops in Amritsar district

Vishesh Gupta murder: Police nab J&K resident

UKRAINE CRISIS: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Ukraine: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Another Bathinda village vows action against peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Two held for attack on Panchkula mining team

Open House: What should be done to streamline traffic on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch?

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

Anxious parents want their kids back home

Anxious parents want their kids back home

No end to ordeal, Indians turned away from border

At Kharkiv, students take refuge in metro bunkers

20 Hoshiarpur youth stranded in Ukraine

Computer vision syndrome cases on the rise

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Road cave-in on Ishmeet Road poses danger to commuters

2 smugglers held with 1.29-kg heroin

With let-up in Covid cases, vaccination decreases in district

11 test positive

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

Students showcase talent at fest

Punjabi University students unhappy over working of examination branch

Special children take part in Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity