Punjab and Haryana High Court: Promotion to IPS state cadre subject to decision on Joginder Sharma’s plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Acting on a petition filed by former international cricketer Joginder Sharma serving as a DSP in the Haryana Police under the sports quota, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today ruled that promotion, if any, from the Haryana State Police Service to Haryana cadre of Indian Police Service would be subject to the decision of the present writ petition.

Justice Vikas Bahl of the High Court also issued notice of motion to the State of Haryana and another respondent before fixing February 21 as the next date of hearing in the matter. Sharma had moved the High Court submitting that his name had not been included in the list of those considered for the elevation to the IPS.

Sharma had contended the state government was considering 12 state police service officers for elevation to the IPS for the select list of 2021. Most of the DSPs in the list had joined the state police in 2009. But his name had not been included even though he had joined on October 5, 2007

He had added that the state authorities illegally mentioned in the letter that his service was confirmed on completion of training. This condition was illegal, being against the appointment letter and relevant rules, he contended.