Punjab-Haryana border reopens after 43 days

Sirsa, April 2
The district administration opened the border leading to Bathinda and Malout from Dabwali after 43 days of the traders’ and shopkeepers’ protest in the city. Due to the farmers’ protest, the road was closed and traders had called for a complete shutdown on Tuesday to open the aforementioned route. They also staged a sit-in protest.
Shopkeepers said due to the barriers on the roads leading from Dabwali to Bathinda and Malout, no one from the regions of Haryana and Punjab could reach here. As a result, their businesses had come to a complete halt.
The shopkeepers and traders said it was due to their unity that the administration opened both borders and this was a victory for them.
