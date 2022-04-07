Punjab is a poor cousin, says Khattar

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 6

After the Chandigarh resolution row, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has dubbed Punjab as a ‘poor cousin’ of Haryana.

The CM, while addressing a Sthapana Divas rally of the BJP at Pehowa grain market in Kurukshetra on Wednesday, announced 91 projects worth around Rs 317 crore for Kurukshetra.

He said there is no dearth of funds in Haryana and added, “We have surpassed Punjab. Earlier, Punjab used to be the elder brother but now, it is a poor cousin. They have taken more debt than us.”

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “It (foundation day) is a special and historic day for us. The BJP is not like other parties and we are not here to enjoy power. The goal of this party is to serve society and serve the country. We have fulfilled what we have said.” The CM said that a lot of work is being done in the field of health, employment, development and agriculture, and added that keeping in mind the health services, we have announced to set up medical colleges in each district.