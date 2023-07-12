Punjab man tries to send opium to Canada via courier, booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 11

The police have booked a Punjab resident for allegedly trying to send 44 gm of opium to a person in Canada by hiding it in a packet inside a bottle of chyawanprash that he had booked via a courier agency.

While scanning the package yesterday, courier company employees detected something fishy, following which they intimated the Narcotics Control Bureau. When the package was opened, 44 gm of opium was found hidden in a small packet inside a 500 gm container of chyawanprash. An FIR was registered under the NDPS Act at Udyog Vihar police station.

According to a complaint filed by ASI Mahender Singh of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, Virendra Singh, security investigation officer of a courier company, informed the bureau about a suspicious parcel. A team of the bureau reached the spot and informed senior officials. The parcel was opened in the presence of Excise and Taxation Officer Manik Ahalawat.

“A pair of shorts, a T-shirt, a packet of amla candy, a packet of namkeen and a bottle of chyawanprash were found inside the parcel. When we cut the chyawanprash container, we found opium in it. On checking the details of the parcel, it was found that Sukhvinder Singh, a native of Punjab, had sent the parcel for a Varinder Singh in Canada,” the ASI stated.

“We are collecting details of the accused,” said SHO Anil Kumar of Udyog Vihar police station.

On May 26, the Gurugram police had registered a similar case against a Punjab resident for trying to send opium to a person in the US by hiding it in chyawanprash bottles.

