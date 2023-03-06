Punjab resident held for illicit liquor smuggling

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 5

A special task force (STF) of the Bahadurgarh police nabbed a Punjab resident, carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on information leading to his arrest, from his hideout in the Zirakpur area in Mohali district yesterday.

The accused, identified as Gurashish, alias Gaurav, of Abohar village in Fazilka district (Punjab), was wanted in an illicit liquor smuggling case and had been evading arrest for three years.

“We received a tip-off about his current location in the Zirakpur area. A team of the STF carried out a raid as per the location and nabbed him from there. He was part of a racket involved in supplying illicit liquor to Bihar from Punjab,” said inspector Vivek Malik, in charge, STF Bahadurgarh.

Gurashish told the police that a truck loaded with illicit liquor was handed over to driver Rakesh to transport the consignment to Bihar, stating that he would also reach the destination at the “right time”. Gurashish struck the deal with the driver for Rs 25,000, he added.

“A total of 1,170 boxes of illicit liquor being transported in the truck to Bihar from Rajpura (Punjab) were seized by the police when it reached the Rohtak bypass in Panipat on December 22, 2019. The liquor was concealed under boxes of fruit to give the police a slip,” he said, adding that Gurashish had been handed over to the Panipat police for further investigation in the case.