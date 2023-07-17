Punjab would have suffered less had it built SYL canal, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, July 16

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Punjab would have suffered less had its part of the SYL canal been constructed. The excess rainwater from Punjab flowed into the part of the in Haryana, resulting in the flooding of Ambala and Kurukshetra districts, but we did not accuse Punjab for the situation, he added.

Khattar said this while answering mediapersons here on Sunday. He said the state had recorded 180 per cent more rain than previous years. There used to be over 145 mm of rainfall during the monsoons, but this year the state recorded 245 to 250 mm of rainfall.

“The report of the assessment of losses to life and property in the state will likely be prepared in the next two days but as per available information, 30 persons have died while 133 houses completely, and 183 houses partially, have been damaged. A total of 110 animals have died and several poultry farms have been damaged. Also, waterlogging was reported over 1.60 lakh hectares, and an order for the assessment of crop losses has been issued,” said Khattar.

“A few prominent politicians are trying to defame Haryana by circulating photos to prove that flood-like situation in their state is because we released rainwater from the Hathnikund barrage. Making of such statements clearly showcases their sick mentality. Also, if there is an PhD degree in being ill-informed, these people will get one for sure,” said the CM.

Khattar asserted that the flood-like situation was caused due to an increase in the water levels of the Yamuna, which first affected villages of Yamunanagar district alone.

“Ye kaunsa siddhant hua ki pehle hum kudh ko dubaenge fir Dilli ko. Before defaming us, these people must realise that there are more districts of Haryana than Delhi along the Yamuna,” said the CM. “We do not merely meet Delhi’s water requirements but provide them with more than their share of water. Delhi’s share is 750 cusecs and Haryana provides 1,070 cusecs of water to them.”

Khattar added that the Supreme Court had asked Delhi to pay Haryana for the extra water which they never did.

Upkeep of ITO Barrage not our responsibility

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state never spends money on the maintenance of ITO Barrage.

The money for its upkeep used to be given by Indraprastha Power Plant until 2018, before the plant closed.

“The Delhi Government never complained about the maintenance of this barrage until now when a flood-like situation has arisen.”

#Ambala #Manohar Lal Khattar #Rohtak #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL