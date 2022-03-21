Punjabi poet honoured in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, March 20
The Literary fraternity of Yamunanagar organised a get together to honour Dr Ramesh Kumar, an eminent Punjabi poet. Dr Ramesh Kumar received Haryana Gaurav Samaan from the Haryana Government, recently. He has many books of poetry to his credit.
On this occasion, he spoke about his journey as a writer and shared his experiences with the audience. Dr B Madan Mohan, a Hindi writer, conducted the proceedings. Dr KN Kapoor, Dr NS Virk, ex vice-president of Punjabi Sahitya Academy, Haryana, and Dr Ritu Kamra Kumar, an English writer and poet of the region, were present on the occasion.
