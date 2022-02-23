Punjabi poet to get Haryana Gaurav Award

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 22

Dr Ramesh Kumar, a Punjabi poet, educationist and a leading literary figure of Haryana, will be honoured with Haryana Gaurav Award.

The award will be bestowed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a function to be held at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, on February 24. The Haryana government under the aegis of Haryana Punjabi Sahitya Academy announced to bestow Haryana Gaurav Award to Dr Ramesh Kumar for his literary contribution to Punjabi poetry and literature in 2015.Haryana Gaurav Award is the highest literary award of the Haryana government, which carries award money of Rs 2.5 lakh, a shawl and a memento. It is bestowed on the literary luminary as a life-time achievement award for their contribution in the field of promoting literature. Dr Ramesh Kumar has about 20 books of poetry, short stories and biography to his credit. Dr Kumar was also honoured with the Silver Jubilee Award by the government in 1993.

