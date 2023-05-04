Punjabi teachers to be recruited soon, but with a rider: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 3

CM Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the recruitment process for the posts of Punjabi subject teacher in the state would be started soon. However, he placed the condition that the teachers would also have to teach some other subject with Punjabi.

The CM, after listening to the candidates who passed the Punjabi PGT and HTET, said, “The teachers will have to teach some other subject along with Punjabi. The recruitment process will be started after completing the formalities soon.”

On the last day of his three-day Jan Samvad programme, the CM visited Barna, Thana and Karah Sahib villages, and said, “Jan Samvad is the best medium to take feedback from the public, and it will help the government in framing public welfare policies. The state government has brought many changes in the system by implementing various public welfare schemes and this will continue to bring more reforms to bring transparency and curb corruption.”

At Barna village, the CM said the sarpanches must hold meetings of the gram sabha once in three months. Meanwhile, the CM ordered Civil Surgeon, Kurukshetra, to conduct an inquiry after two persons claimed that a private hospital charged money from them for treatment despite the fact that they were covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The widow of a safai karamchari alleged that she was removed from job, following which the CM ordered the BDPO to reinstate her.