Punjab’s gang war reaches Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, October 2

The police nabbed four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after a brief encounter in the Kharkhoda area today. They were reportedly involved in the killing of gangster Deepak Mann, alias Mann Jaito, of Faridkot district. Three of the accused belong to Sisana village.

Deepak’s murder in Sonepat has the police worried about the involvement of Punjab’s gangsters in the district.

The violent fighting between Davinder Bambiha and Goldy Brar gangs is not new to Punjab. Several persons, including singer Sidhu Moosewala, have fallen a prey to it. After Bambiha was killed in an encounter in 2016, his accomplice Gaurav Patial took the command of the gang and was running it from Armenia. Goldy Brar, who is running his gang from Canada, later joined hands with Lawrence Bishnoi.

Both gangs were tying up with gangs in Sonepat and Delhi. After Goldy joined Bishnoi’s gang, he came in contact with Sonepat-based gangsters Sandeep, Ankit Sersa, Akshya Palra, Priyavart Fauji of Sisana village and others. Bambiha gang has joined hands with Tillu Tajpuriya, Neeraj Bawana and others.

