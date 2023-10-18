Purchase of paddy: Notices served on three firms

Karnal, October 17
The secretary of the Karnal market committee, Jitender Kumar, has issued notices to three firms and initiated an inquiry against three other firms allegedly for discrepancies in the procurement of paddy in the current season.
He has constituted a four-member committee to conduct an inquiry against three firms. Apart from this, notices have been served on five employees, including three auction recorders and two mandi supervisors of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, for allegedly not issuing a gate pass to a farmer of UP for bringing Basmati-1509 into the grain market.Jatinder Kumar said an inquiry had been initiated against Vats Trading Company, Rajesh Kumar, Sahil Kumar, and Mewa Singh and sons, by the committee. Similarly, notices have been issued to Gurvinder Trading Company, Harish Kumar, Naresh Kumar and Suraj Pal Chhatarpal. These firms have exchanged gate passes with one another without taking NOC from the market committee. “A firm must take NOC before exchanging gate passes, but they did not do it,” said the secretary.
